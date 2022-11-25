Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Signify Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,882,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,257,000 after acquiring an additional 890,181 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,956,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,828 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Signify Health by 38.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 362,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Signify Health by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after buying an additional 32,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Signify Health to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. William Blair cut shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Signify Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signify Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

SGFY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,485. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

