Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,582 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 21,556 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

