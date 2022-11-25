Frontier Achieves Market Cap of $16.69 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Frontier has a market cap of $16.69 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frontier has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

