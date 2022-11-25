FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. cut its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,309 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital accounts for 2.2% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 95.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 326,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 159,324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 24.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FSK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.87. 8,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,493. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.69%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 338.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 7,625 shares of company stock worth $144,400 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Stories

