FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 64,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,237,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,021,173.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $129,000.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $116,000.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $92,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $94,500.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $102,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $104,500.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $95,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $119,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $181,570.00.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

FTC Solar stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. 504,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,117. The company has a market capitalization of $225.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $8.96.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. On average, analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 2,044.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities cut their price target on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

