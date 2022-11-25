Gateway Protocol (GWP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $71.77 Million

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $71.77 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00016060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.65879396 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,390,047.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

