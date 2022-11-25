GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $11.72

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.72, but opened at $11.21. GDS shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 10,425 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Nomura cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.97.

GDS Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60.

Institutional Trading of GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. GDS had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $344.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.75 million. Equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GDS by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 836.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 109.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 24.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 100,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of GDS by 11.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Articles

