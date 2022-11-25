Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.31

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.31 and traded as low as C$1.19. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 2,868,759 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GXE shares. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$311.64 million and a PE ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 49,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$52,811.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$138,616.17. Also, Director Don Gray sold 1,059,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total value of C$1,367,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,195,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,572,169.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,980 and have sold 1,341,256 shares valued at $1,695,415.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

