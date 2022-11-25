Geegoopuzzle 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $33.56 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $926.06 million and approximately $33.56 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for $6.17 or 0.00037331 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

GGP is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 6.17583744 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $54,654,058.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

