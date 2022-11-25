Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.41 Million

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00006126 BTC on popular exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $612.76 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.87 or 0.08575093 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.82 or 0.00477728 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,836.16 or 0.29310559 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,049,883 tokens. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.