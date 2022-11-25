General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Sets New 12-Month High at $255.97

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $255.97 and last traded at $253.17, with a volume of 2583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $252.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.09. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Trading of General Dynamics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Dynamics (GD)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.