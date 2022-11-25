General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Sets New 12-Month High at $255.97

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $255.97 and last traded at $253.17, with a volume of 2583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $252.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.09. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.