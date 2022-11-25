Genpact (NYSE:G) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

G has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.14.

NYSE G opened at $44.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Genpact has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $699,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,289.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,416 shares of company stock worth $5,549,705 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 25.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Genpact by 148.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

