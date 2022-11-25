George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Paviter Singh Binning Sells 35,482 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total transaction of C$5,851,435.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,960,991.69.

Shares of WN opened at C$165.79 on Friday. George Weston Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$130.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$168.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$149.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$151.29. The company has a market cap of C$24.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WN. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$203.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.00.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

