GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $11.95

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.95, but opened at $11.62. GH Research shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 583 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

GH Research Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHRS. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in GH Research during the third quarter worth about $127,000. VR Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of GH Research by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,333,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,731,000 after buying an additional 147,581 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GH Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in GH Research by 48.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

