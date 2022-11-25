GICTrade Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $60,918.72 (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00005196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a market cap of $85.12 million and $60,918.72 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GICTrade has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.93090211 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $60,521.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

