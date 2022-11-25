Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Sells C$578,550.00 in Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 15,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total transaction of C$578,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,199 shares in the company, valued at C$8,840,205.43.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up C$0.29 on Friday, hitting C$39.00. 156,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,942. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of C$33.83 and a 12-month high of C$55.13. The company has a market cap of C$7.00 billion and a PE ratio of 8.86.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on GIL. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.