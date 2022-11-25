Globe Life Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Globe Life in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the company will earn $8.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s FY2024 earnings at $10.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.38.

Shares of GL opened at $116.77 on Wednesday. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $117.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.41 and its 200-day moving average is $102.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

In other news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,467.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $47,467.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $1,151,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,511 shares of company stock worth $10,075,219 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

