GMX (GMX) Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week

GMX (GMX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One GMX token can now be purchased for $45.25 or 0.00273738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a total market capitalization of $361.54 million and approximately $17.50 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GMX has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.18 or 0.08301205 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.91 or 0.00484105 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,902.51 or 0.29701825 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

