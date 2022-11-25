Goldfinch (GFI) Price Hits $0.68

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a market cap of $20.61 million and $158,207.47 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00004125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,269,120 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

