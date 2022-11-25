Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Shares Up 0.5%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $34.99. 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.