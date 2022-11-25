Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $197.30 Million

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00003977 BTC on popular exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a market cap of $197.30 million and approximately $149,330.26 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded up 118.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed launched on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

