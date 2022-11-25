Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,423,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,104 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Aemetis worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Aemetis by 1,071.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 310,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 283,672 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Aemetis by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 419,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 180,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aemetis by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 175,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aemetis by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,086,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,112,000 after acquiring an additional 99,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aemetis to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Aemetis to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Aemetis stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

