Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,313 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,810 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $130.96 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.30 and a 200 day moving average of $127.45.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,033 shares of company stock worth $4,923,287 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

