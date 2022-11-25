Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,821 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 1.70% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 175,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPWH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $385.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.37.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $351.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

