Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank increased its position in shares of State Street by 42.9% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of State Street by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in State Street by 3.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $77.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $104.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of State Street to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.