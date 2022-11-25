Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,588 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Acushnet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,307,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,194,000 after acquiring an additional 133,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Acushnet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 64,464 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,925,000 after acquiring an additional 116,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,948,000 after acquiring an additional 23,816 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Acushnet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $44.60 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $56.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.42 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.80%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Acushnet

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

