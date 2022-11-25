Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 436,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 271,050 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,114,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after buying an additional 323,961 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $7,866,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after acquiring an additional 285,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 64.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 619,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 242,818 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,467.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

