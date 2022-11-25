Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $10.80 Million Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.45% of EnerSys worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,558,000 after acquiring an additional 185,072 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 20.1% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 924,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,957,000 after purchasing an additional 154,704 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 139,916 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 127,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.45. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $83.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

ENS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

