Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $8.22 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Equity Residential by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Argus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.7 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of EQR stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.97. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also

