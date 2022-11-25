Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $7.73 Million in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 85,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CarMax by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after buying an additional 82,800 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 21.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarMax stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $152.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.41.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

