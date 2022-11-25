Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 17,127 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,759,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 23,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP stock opened at $433.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $494.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

