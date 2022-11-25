Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 133,989 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 293,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 133,989 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 903.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 5.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 0.72. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

