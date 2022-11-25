Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 8,300 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,951,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,939,000 after buying an additional 194,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $179.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.37. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.35.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.