Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $520.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPEAF. Berenberg Bank cut Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Great Portland Estates from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 900 ($10.64) to GBX 620 ($7.33) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $570.00.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

GPEAF opened at $6.67 on Thursday. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.