Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 91,518 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Green Plains worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 1,032.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,452,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Green Plains by 31.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after buying an additional 1,011,642 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 73.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,322,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,092,000 after buying an additional 986,854 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,423,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,135,000 after buying an additional 935,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 1,729.1% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 522,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after acquiring an additional 494,173 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $34.05 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

