Grin Price Hits $0.0380 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $531,160.73 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,534.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.39 or 0.00461977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00121664 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00824075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.64 or 0.00693312 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00241705 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

