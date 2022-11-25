Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 125 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,527,000 after purchasing an additional 91,397 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 651,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $107.06 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 148.69 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.