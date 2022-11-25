H2O DAO (H2O) Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.93 Million

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. H2O DAO has a market cap of $65.93 million and approximately $149,417.77 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001779 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get H2O DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.69 or 0.08662447 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.13 or 0.00483120 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.09 or 0.29641368 BTC.

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO launched on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,228,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for H2O DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for H2O DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.