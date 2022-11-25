Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.07

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.07 and last traded at $55.07, with a volume of 1369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HALO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,331,850 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

