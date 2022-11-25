Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,772 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. YETI comprises about 1.6% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of YETI worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth $40,350,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth $36,772,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,793,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,549,000 after buying an additional 780,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,672,000 after buying an additional 721,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of YETI stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,034. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on YETI to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

