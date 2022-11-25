Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Takes $309,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 472,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,654,000 after acquiring an additional 55,198 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 31.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.7% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $405.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,787. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $679.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 410.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,510 shares of company stock worth $9,194,284. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.