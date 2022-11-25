Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.67. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.
Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51.
