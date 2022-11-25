Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $22.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.50. The company has a market cap of $153.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.46.
Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares
About Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
