Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $22.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.50. The company has a market cap of $153.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

