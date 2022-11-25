HC Wainwright Lowers TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target to $13.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.51) EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCRR. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.
TCR2 Therapeutics Price Performance
TCRR opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.
