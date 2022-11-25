HC Wainwright Lowers TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target to $13.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.51) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCRR. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics Price Performance

TCRR opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.