Head-To-Head Analysis: AdTheorent (ADTH) and The Competition

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) is one of 113 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare AdTheorent to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.
Profitability
This table compares AdTheorent and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AdTheorent
|24.38%
|3.76%
|2.40%
|AdTheorent Competitors
|-155.05%
|-19.84%
|-7.05%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares AdTheorent and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AdTheorent
|$165.37 million
|$26.20 million
|3.94
|AdTheorent Competitors
|$7.73 billion
|$2.03 billion
|-36.79
Risk and Volatility
AdTheorent has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
14.4% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for AdTheorent and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AdTheorent
|1
|2
|5
|0
|2.50
|AdTheorent Competitors
|742
|3855
|9111
|259
|2.64
AdTheorent currently has a consensus target price of $5.44, indicating a potential upside of 194.29%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 41.65%. Given AdTheorent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than its competitors.
Summary
AdTheorent competitors beat AdTheorent on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About AdTheorent
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.