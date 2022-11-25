Head-To-Head Analysis: AdTheorent (ADTH) and The Competition

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) is one of 113 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare AdTheorent to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 24.38% 3.76% 2.40% AdTheorent Competitors -155.05% -19.84% -7.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AdTheorent and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million $26.20 million 3.94 AdTheorent Competitors $7.73 billion $2.03 billion -36.79

Risk and Volatility

AdTheorent’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent. AdTheorent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

AdTheorent has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AdTheorent and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 2 5 0 2.50 AdTheorent Competitors 742 3855 9111 259 2.64

AdTheorent currently has a consensus target price of $5.44, indicating a potential upside of 194.29%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 41.65%. Given AdTheorent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

AdTheorent competitors beat AdTheorent on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

