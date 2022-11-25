Head-To-Head Review: FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI)

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of FirstEnergy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of FirstEnergy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FirstEnergy and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy 10.35% 13.76% 3.06% Aqua Power Systems N/A -162.11% -84.88%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy $11.13 billion 2.03 $1.28 billion $2.19 18.04 Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares FirstEnergy and Aqua Power Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Volatility and Risk

FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 7.89, suggesting that its stock price is 689% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FirstEnergy and Aqua Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy 0 4 4 0 2.50 Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

FirstEnergy presently has a consensus price target of $42.78, indicating a potential upside of 8.27%. Given FirstEnergy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Aqua Power Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. It operates 24,074 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 273,295 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits. The company serves approximately 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

