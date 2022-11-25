Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Heartland Express has raised its dividend by an average of 93.5% per year over the last three years. Heartland Express has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heartland Express to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Heartland Express Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $16.68. 2,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

HTLD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,800.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 16.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 49.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 66,976 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

