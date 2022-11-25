Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,323.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

