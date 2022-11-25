Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.57

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.57 and traded as low as $1.43. Heritage Insurance shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 245,416 shares.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRTG shares. StockNews.com cut Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Heritage Insurance Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.68.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.
