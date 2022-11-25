Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.57

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.57 and traded as low as $1.43. Heritage Insurance shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 245,416 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRTG shares. StockNews.com cut Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Heritage Insurance news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 158,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $211,017.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,478,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,611.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer purchased 229,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $317,393.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,319,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,593.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 158,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $211,017.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,478,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,611.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

