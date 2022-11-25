HEX (HEX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $15.99 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $15.99 billion and $1.93 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HEX has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002362 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.00 or 0.08634823 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.01 or 0.00479786 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,847.73 or 0.29436851 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEX
